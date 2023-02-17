Four people exit vehicle during pursuit in Watts, officers searching for suspects

California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the suspects who fled during a pursuit.

SkyFOX picked up the chase in Compton as the vehicle was seen driving on the westbound 105 Freeway.

The vehicle eventually exited off Wilmington Avenue and drove on surface streets.

The chase came to an end when the vehicle stopped in the area of Croesus Avenue and 115th street; four suspects from inside the vehicle exited and fled the scene. It appears another person inside the vehicle drove off. The vehicle eventually crashed into a guardrail near a train.

Officers set up a perimeter and searched for the four men. One suspect was located and taken into custody near the vehicle and another suspect was located near a park.

The suspects are believed to be wanted for burglary.