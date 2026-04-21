Little Lake teachers' strike continues as talks resume

The Brief Approximately 200 teachers in the Little Lake City School District have entered their fourth day of picketing across nine campuses after contract negotiations stalled. The union is demanding protections for class sizes and special education support while protesting potential healthcare cost increases of up to $1,400 per month; the district cites a shrinking budget as the reason the current funding model is unsustainable. In response to the deadlock, the Little Lake Education Association has initiated a process to recall all five members of the school board, accusing them of failing both staff and students.



Teachers in the Little Lake City School District have entered their fourth day of a strike following unsuccessful contract negotiations.

What we know:

Approximately 200 teachers with the Little Lake City School District walked off the job on Thursday, affecting nine campuses in Norwalk, Santa Fe Springs, and Downey. The district serves about 3,600 students.

Despite the strike, campuses like Lakeland Elementary remain open with substitute teachers staffing the classrooms. The district is paying these substitutes approximately $500 a day, a rate the union claims is roughly triple the normal daily pay for substitute teachers.

What they're saying:

Union leaders with the Little Lake Education Association state that their demands are focused on protecting class sizes, increasing support for special education students, and keeping healthcare affordable. Regarding the financial impact on staff, the union says a mid-year health cut could cost some employees up to $1,400 more a month.

In a statement regarding the escalation of the strike, the union said it is starting the process to recall all five school board members, accusing them of failing students and staff.

On the other side of the negotiations, district officials say over the past five years, teachers have received an 18% pay increase along with fully funded healthcare. However, the school district now says that they have a shrinking budget and limited resources, and they maintain that the previous funding model is no longer sustainable.

What's next:

Teachers are prepared to return to the picket lines within the hour. Meanwhile, the union is moving forward with the procedural steps to recall all five members of the Little Lake City School Board.