Little Lake teachers' strike continues as talks resume
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Teachers in the Little Lake City School District have entered their fourth day of a strike following unsuccessful contract negotiations.
What we know:
Approximately 200 teachers with the Little Lake City School District walked off the job on Thursday, affecting nine campuses in Norwalk, Santa Fe Springs, and Downey. The district serves about 3,600 students.
Despite the strike, campuses like Lakeland Elementary remain open with substitute teachers staffing the classrooms. The district is paying these substitutes approximately $500 a day, a rate the union claims is roughly triple the normal daily pay for substitute teachers.
What they're saying:
Union leaders with the Little Lake Education Association state that their demands are focused on protecting class sizes, increasing support for special education students, and keeping healthcare affordable. Regarding the financial impact on staff, the union says a mid-year health cut could cost some employees up to $1,400 more a month.
In a statement regarding the escalation of the strike, the union said it is starting the process to recall all five school board members, accusing them of failing students and staff.
On the other side of the negotiations, district officials say over the past five years, teachers have received an 18% pay increase along with fully funded healthcare. However, the school district now says that they have a shrinking budget and limited resources, and they maintain that the previous funding model is no longer sustainable.
What's next:
Teachers are prepared to return to the picket lines within the hour. Meanwhile, the union is moving forward with the procedural steps to recall all five members of the Little Lake City School Board.
The Source: This report is based on official statements provided by representatives of the Little Lake Education Association and Little Lake City School District officials. Information regarding the strike's progress, budget constraints, and union demands was gathered during live broadcast reporting from the affected school campuses.