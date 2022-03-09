List: These are the companies boycotting Russia

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine invasion last month, many corporations have ceased operations in Russia in protest.

These included major global brands and symbols of U.S. corporations such as McDonald's Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and General Electric - all of whom have already announced they were temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"Companies doing business in Russia need to seriously consider whether it’s worth the risk. As investors, we want assurances that our holdings are not in harm's way," New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said Tuesday in a statement. "I commend the companies that are taking the right steps and suspending their operations in Russia."

Nationwide, thousands are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in the two weeks of fighting since Putin’s forces invaded.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The U.N. estimates more than 2 million people have fled the country, the biggest exodus of refugees in Europe since the end of World War II.

Below is a growing list of companies shutting down or scaling back operations in Russia. The list will be updated as necessary.

Auto Companies

Ford (plants in St. Petersburg, Elabuga and Naberezhnye Chelny)

General Motors

Nissan (plant in St. Petersburg)

Toyota

Volkswagen (sites in Kalulga and Nizhny Novgorod)

Aviation

Boeing (Moscow and Kyiv)

Airbus

Consulting

Accenture

Deloitte (Russia and Belarus)

EY (Ernst & Young)

PwC (Pricewaterhouse Coopers)

Energy

BP

Equinor

Exxon

General Electric (GE) *exception of "providing essential medical equipment and supporting existing power services

Shell

Finance

Mastercard

Visa

American Express

Moody's

SUGGESTED: Ukraine children's hospital, maternity ward hit by attack in Mariupol

Media & entertainment

DirecTV

Disney

WarnerMedia

Retail

H&M

Heineken

IKEA

Inditex (parent company of Zara)

Mothercare

Puma

Prada

Procter & Gamble

Estee Lauder Companies

Yum Brands (parent company of Pizza Hut)

McDonald's

Unilever

Shipping goods

UPS

FedEx

Maersk and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company

SUGGESTED: Russia-Ukraine war: Wheat exports banned to help stave off food shortages

Tech

Apple

Facebook (parent Meta)

Twitter

Netflix

Spotify

Roku

YouTube (owned by Google)

Airbnb

Intel

Microsoft

IBM

Amazon (Amazon Web Services)

Transit

Alstrom

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.