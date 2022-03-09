List: These are the companies boycotting Russia
LOS ANGELES - Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine invasion last month, many corporations have ceased operations in Russia in protest.
These included major global brands and symbols of U.S. corporations such as McDonald's Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and General Electric - all of whom have already announced they were temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
"Companies doing business in Russia need to seriously consider whether it’s worth the risk. As investors, we want assurances that our holdings are not in harm's way," New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said Tuesday in a statement. "I commend the companies that are taking the right steps and suspending their operations in Russia."
Nationwide, thousands are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in the two weeks of fighting since Putin’s forces invaded.
The U.N. estimates more than 2 million people have fled the country, the biggest exodus of refugees in Europe since the end of World War II.
Below is a growing list of companies shutting down or scaling back operations in Russia. The list will be updated as necessary.
Auto Companies
- Ford (plants in St. Petersburg, Elabuga and Naberezhnye Chelny)
- General Motors
- Nissan (plant in St. Petersburg)
- Toyota
- Volkswagen (sites in Kalulga and Nizhny Novgorod)
Aviation
- Boeing (Moscow and Kyiv)
- Airbus
Consulting
- Accenture
- Deloitte (Russia and Belarus)
- EY (Ernst & Young)
- PwC (Pricewaterhouse Coopers)
Energy
- BP
- Equinor
- Exxon
- General Electric (GE) *exception of "providing essential medical equipment and supporting existing power services
- Shell
Finance
- Mastercard
- Visa
- American Express
- Moody's
Media & entertainment
- DirecTV
- Disney
- WarnerMedia
Retail
- H&M
- Heineken
- IKEA
- Inditex (parent company of Zara)
- Mothercare
- Puma
- Prada
- Procter & Gamble
- Estee Lauder Companies
- Yum Brands (parent company of Pizza Hut)
- McDonald's
- Unilever
Shipping goods
- UPS
- FedEx
- Maersk and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company
Tech
- Apple
- Facebook (parent Meta)
- Netflix
- Spotify
- Roku
- YouTube (owned by Google)
- Airbnb
- Intel
- Microsoft
- IBM
- Amazon (Amazon Web Services)
Transit
- Alstrom
The Associated Press contributed to this report.