LAPD investigating kidnapping of 3-year-old after Van Nuys home invasion
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LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a kidnapping that is possibly linked to a home invasion in the Van Nuys area.
What we know:
The Los Angeles Police Department received a call just before 8:15 a.m. regarding a home invasion kidnapping in the 7600 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, near Saticoy Street.
The suspect was last seen with the 3-year-old child heading westbound on Keswick Street.
What we don't know:
Detailed descriptions of the suspect and the victim were not immediately available from law enforcement.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.