LAPD investigating kidnapping of 3-year-old after Van Nuys home invasion

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The Brief LAPD officers responded to a home invasion kidnapping call in Van Nuys around 8:15 a.m. A suspect took a 3-year-old child and was last seen heading westbound on Keswick Street. Detailed descriptions of the suspect and victim have not yet been released.



The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a kidnapping that is possibly linked to a home invasion in the Van Nuys area.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call just before 8:15 a.m. regarding a home invasion kidnapping in the 7600 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, near Saticoy Street.

The suspect was last seen with the 3-year-old child heading westbound on Keswick Street.

What we don't know:

Detailed descriptions of the suspect and the victim were not immediately available from law enforcement.