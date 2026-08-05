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LAPD investigating kidnapping of 3-year-old after Van Nuys home invasion

By
FOX 11
Van Nuys
Published August 5, 2026 9:25 AM PDT
Published August 5, 2026 9:25 AM PDT
article

The Brief

    • LAPD officers responded to a home invasion kidnapping call in Van Nuys around 8:15 a.m.
    • A suspect took a 3-year-old child and was last seen heading westbound on Keswick Street.
    • Detailed descriptions of the suspect and victim have not yet been released.

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a kidnapping that is possibly linked to a home invasion in the Van Nuys area.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call just before 8:15 a.m. regarding a home invasion kidnapping in the 7600 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, near Saticoy Street.

The suspect was last seen with the 3-year-old child heading westbound on Keswick Street.

What we don't know:

Detailed descriptions of the suspect and the victim were not immediately available from law enforcement.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department. 

 

Van NuysCrime and Public Safety