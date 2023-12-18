Legendary LA radio personality Jim Ladd dies at 75

article

Iconic radio personality Jim Ladd has died at 75.

The news of Ladd's death came as his colleagues from SirusXM Deep Tracks channel announced on the air that the longtime radio personality had suffered a heart attack over the weekend.

Ladd began his career in radio in the late 1960s and became one of a staple at not only Los Angeles' airwaves but also nationwide. He created and hosted "Innerview" which featured interviews with big names in music such as members of the Eagles, John Lennon, members of Pink Floyd and members of Led Zeppelin.

Ladd was also the inspiration for Tom Petty's record, "The Last DJ." The album released by Tom Petty and the addressed Ladd's life and career.

The Los Angeles Music Awards named Ladd "Air Personality of the Year" in 2000. The radio legend was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005. Two years after getting a star, the Hollywood Arts Council honored Ladd with the Media Arts Awards.

SiriusXM, his employer, called Ladd a champion of classic rock. Below is a statement released by Sirus on social media:

Rock legends, The Doors, issued a joint statement on social media calling Ladd a "cool voice" and an "essential part of the culture of rock & roll."