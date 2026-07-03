LeBron James’ agent seemingly reveals teams on his short list

The Brief Following his announcement that he will not return to the Los Angeles Lakers for his 24th NBA season, LeBron James is the top target in NBA free agency. James' agent, Rich Paul, listed the superstar's most desired destinations, which include the 76ers, Cavaliers, Warriors, and Heat on the "Game Over" podcast released on Friday, July 3. James will take his time making a final decision as free agency unfolds.



NBA free agency is in full swing, and this time it comes with the LeBron James sweepstakes after the superstar announced he will not return to the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

What we know:

James, who will play a historic 24th season, is the biggest name on the free agency market. This follows blockbuster trades that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami, Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto and Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia.

On Friday, James’ agent, Rich Paul, seemingly revealed the top suitors for the league’s all-time leading scorer during an episode of the "Game Over" podcast with Max Kellerman. During the conversation, Paul laid out James’ most desired teams.

"I’m saying to LeBron, you really have to think this through," Paul said on the podcast. "Everything looks great in July, everything looks great on paper, but you’ve gotta be very careful with that."

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Rich Paul hugs LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 7, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The Short List

Philadelphia 76ers: "How could you not have the attention when you have [Tyrese] Maxey, [V.J.] Edgecombe, [Jaylen] Brown, [and Joel] Embiid?" Paul explained. Kellerman added, "All they need is a power forward who can think the game and shoot."

Cleveland Cavaliers: Returning to Cleveland for a third time could be a sentimental move for the Ohio native. In addition to a lineup that includes Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, Paul noted that Cavaliers assistant GM Brandon Weems is "basically a brother" to James. On the downside, James is reportedly a big fan of Darius Garland, who is no longer on the team following a trade to the Clippers. Paul quickly added that the comment was not meant to offend James Harden, noting, "He loves Garland like he loves Maxey."

Golden State Warriors: The idea of teaming up with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green is reportedly enticing to James, Paul explained. James has won Olympic gold medals alongside the two Warriors stars through the years.

Miami Heat: A red-hot lineup that includes Davion Mitchell, Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo—alongside coach Erik Spoelstra and executive Pat Riley—is appealing to the star.

Other teams reportedly in consideration are the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks.

("Game Over" podcast)

What's next:

James will reportedly take his time with his decision as the superstar and his team continue to monitor the free agency market.