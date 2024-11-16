At least 3 taco trucks robbed overnight in Torrance, Gardena

Police are investigating at least three robberies of food trucks or taco stands in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday.

The first crime occurred at 11:42 p.m. Friday at Torrance Boulevard and Denker Avenue, near the city of Torrance. Two employees of a taco stand were assaulted and robbed by three men between the ages of 20 and 25, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

The victims were treated at the scene and the suspects fled the location, possibly in a Kia Sol, Eisenman said.

About 10 minutes later, in the area of 190th Street and Normandie Avenue, officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery at a food truck, said Eisenman, adding that the suspects were males wearing dark clothing.

Another taco stand was robbed overnight in Gardena, in the area of Western Avenue and 182nd Street. A Gardena Police Department watch commander could not be reached for immediate comment.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies is urged to call the LAPD's Harbor station at 310-726-7700. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit .