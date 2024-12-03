'Get agitated very easily': Woman caught on viral racist rant at LAX speaks out

The woman who was caught on video going on a now viral racist rant on an LAX shuttle bus is speaking out, saying she was provoked and also blames her actions on a brain injury.

The altercation, which happened on Nov. 24 on a United Airlines shuttle bus, involved the woman and Pervez Taufiq, an Indian American wedding photographer who was on the bus with his wife and two kids.

Taufiq said the woman, who sat next to his son on the plane, "harassed" him and asked him if he was Indian and continued spewing insults. He said the woman ordered his kids to "shut up," which further amplified the incident.

"Your family is from India, you have no respect, you have no rules, you think you can push everyone, push, push, push," the woman said in the video. "That’s what you think you are. You guys are f–king crazy."

A day after the video went viral, the woman spoke to FOX 11 about the altercation and defended her actions.

"Pushed me to the side to get in front of me and the lady made him go back to the end of the line and he's talking to his wife, 'supposedly they are first class. Obviously, with no class and look at the way they're dressed… they're white trash.' Aggressive when we loaded the shuttle. He looks over to me and says ‘shut your big f**ing mouth you white trash' and then my husband steps in. None of this is in the video. And most people know me as a very kind, calm person, but since the brain injury, I can get agitated very easily," the woman who did not want to be identified told FOX 11.

The woman accused Taufiq of being "racist" towards her after he recommended someone remove her from the bus for being "rude and racist."

She said she's not racist and called it a series of escalations.