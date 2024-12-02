Woman goes on racist rant against Indian American family at LAX

The Brief An Indian American family was the target of a racist tirade from a fellow United Airlines passenger. Pervez Taufiq recorded the confrontation, which happened on Nov. 24 on board a shuttle bus at LAX. Taufiq said one Good Samaritan intervened.



A man is speaking out after he and his family were apparently the target of a woman's "racist" tirade at Los Angeles International Airport that has since gone viral on social media.

Pervez Taufiq, an Indian American wedding photographer, said the incident happened on Nov. 24 as he, his wife, and three kids flew into Los Angeles from Cancun.

The confrontation happened with the woman, also a United Airlines passenger, on a transfer shuttle bus.

"Your family is from India, you have no respect, you have no rules, you think you can push everyone, push, push, push," the woman said. "That’s what you think you are. You guys are f–king crazy."

Taufiq said the woman, who sat next to his son on the plane, "harassed" him and asked him if he was Indian and continued spewing insults. He said the woman ordered his kids to "shut up," which further amplified the incident.

After Taufiq told the woman she should tell him again to have "more curry, right?," she replied she was going to pull out her phone "to record your f–king tandoori ass… your stinky a**," according to the video.

The woman accused Taufiq of being "racist" toward her after he recommended someone remove her from the bus for being "rude and racist."

"She doesn't care that I'm a racist, you're racist toward me. I'm American," she said.

When Taufiq responded he is also an American, the woman replied, "You're not American. Not originally, no, you're from India."

Taufiq claimed the woman was intoxicated during and after the flight.

In the video, a United employee was seen talking to the woman on the bus before she is escorted out.

According to Taufiq, the woman was placed on United's "no fly list."

In his Instagram post, Taufiq said he was grateful to those who stepped in.

"Blown away these types of people still exist," he said.

Taufiq's wife, Nicole, broke her silence in the comments, saying "there was ONLY ONE Good Samaritan who spoke up, but the rest of the bus was consumed by a chilling silence."

"It wasn't just the act of racism that stung, it was the apathy of the crowd, the passive acceptance that felt like silent approval," she said.

"What many fail to understand is that silence is not neutral, it is a choice, one that inadvertently sides with the aggressor. Every silent spectator becomes complicit in the harm being done," she added.

"It's a reminder of how crucial it is to speak up, to act, and to stand against hate, no matter how uncomfortable it may feel in the moment."

FOX 11 reached out to United Airlines and was told there was no "additional information to share."