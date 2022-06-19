Dozens of fights at LAX canceled on Father's Day

A nationwide wave of flight cancellations this weekend has had an effect at Southland airports, with 40 scrapped flights reported Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport.

The tracking site FlightAware.com also listed 153 flight delays at LAX.

John Wayne Airport in Orange County had five flight cancellations and 33 delayed flights, according to FlightAware. Hollywood/Burbank Airport had no cancellations, but 18 delays, while Long Beach Airport had no cancellations and 13 delays.

FlightAware reported 860 canceled flight into or out of the United States on Saturday and 833 on Sunday.

The cancellations are blamed on staffing shortages experienced by the airlines.