Touchdown Thailand! LAX resumes direct service to Bangkok after decade-long break

The Brief United Airlines has relaunched daily flights between Los Angeles (LAX) and Bangkok (BKK) after an 11-year gap. The flights operate via Hong Kong using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and enhance travel convenience for North American visitors. The U.S. is a major growth market for Thailand's tourism, with American visitor numbers expected to hit 1.09 million by year-end.



The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) welcomed the United Airlines inaugural flight from Los Angeles to Bangkok, marking the carrier's return to Thailand after more than 11 years.

What we know:

United Airlines has restored connectivity between the U.S. and Thailand with a daily flight operating from Los Angeles (LAX) to Bangkok (BKK). The route includes a stopover in Hong Kong, which allows for connections to over 75 destinations across the Americas via United's hubs in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The service uses a Boeing 787–9 Dreamliner aircraft, which offers 257 seats across three classes: Polaris business class, premium plus, and economy.

The inaugural flight (UA 820) departed Los Angeles at 11:15 p.m. on October 24 and arrived in Bangkok on October 26 at 11:25 a.m.

The return flight (UA 821) departs Bangkok daily at 4:55 p.m. and arrives in Los Angeles at 8:25 p.m. on the same day.

Local perspective:

TAT, under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, hosted a special welcome ceremony for the aircraft at Suvarnabhumi Airport, complete with a traditional water salute. Dignitaries from both the U.S. and Thailand were in attendance, including the U.S. ambassador to Thailand, Mr. Robert F. Godec, and TAT governor, Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool.

The TAT noted that the service aligns with increased long-haul arrivals from North America and is complemented by existing services like the non-stop Vancouver–Bangkok route operated by Air Canada.

The return of a U.S. carrier to Bangkok for the first time since 2014 is seen as highlighting Thailand's strong appeal and confidence in its tourism potential.

What they're saying:

Kiatphaibool made two separate statements regarding the launch:

"The return of United Airlines marks a significant milestone in the long-standing friendship between Thailand and the United States. This new service not only strengthens bilateral tourism and economic ties but also responds to the growing interest among American travelers seeking meaningful experiences in Thailand."

"We are pleased to welcome United Airlines back to Thailand. This route enhances connectivity from the U.S. West Coast and complements the increasing arrivals from North America. It also reinforces Bangkok’s reputation as a leading tourism hub and gateway to diverse destinations across Thailand."

By the numbers:

The U.S. is listed as one of Thailand’s most promising long-haul markets due to its strong spending power.

Between January 1 and October 24, 2025, Thailand welcomed 808,288 American visitors, representing a 5 percent increase over the same period last year.

This volume places the U.S. among the top ten source markets for Thailand.

Projections indicate that the total number of American visitors could reach 1.09 million by year-end, potentially generating an estimated 62 billion baht in tourism revenue.