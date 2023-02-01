Power restored at LAX following brief outage

article

The Los Angeles International Airport experienced a brief power outage Wednesday afternoon that impacted most terminals, bringing integral operations like security screenings to a halt as crews with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power worked to solve the issue.

"Power has been restored to most locations or is coming online. TSA is expected to resume screening in the terminals within 10-15 minutes. Conveyances will take a little longer to restart," the airport tweeted just before 3:10 p.m.

Most terminals were impacted by the power outage, according to the airport, with some departing flights impacted due to the lack of power to jet bridges. Travelers were advised to allow extra time and check flight statuses due to the developing situation.

According to FlightAware, 140 delays and 64 cancelations were reported as of 3:15 p.m.

Several people on social media shared photos of black screens at terminals, and even blacked out walkways between the terminal and plane.

The cause of the outage remains under investigation.