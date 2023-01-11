LAX dealing with long lines, aftermath of nationwide outage

The Los Angeles International Airport and airports across the country were working to catch up Wednesday morning after all U.S. flights were temporarily grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration due to a nationwide outage.

By 6 a.m. PST, the FAA lifted the ground stop. However, many passengers were left confused and frustrated and by 7 a.m., there were 138 delays for flights coming into and out of LAX.

About 4,948 flights within, into, and out of the U.S. were delayed as of about 6:45 a.m. PST on Wednesday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Around 853 flights were listed as canceled.

FOX 11’s Mario Ramirez was at the American Airlines terminal and said passengers were offered hotel vouchers for those who reside outside LA County.

Other passengers told Ramirez they sat on planes on the tarmac for hours before they were told they would have to de-board.

"I got here at 12:30 a.m. and I expected to leave on time. Then there was a delay, then there was another delay, and then they came out saying they weren’t sure what was going on," one passenger told Ramirez.

He said he then did his own research and discovered the FAA said something was going on with the computer system.

"They didn’t have a definite timeline. I kept asking the airline what was going on," adding he was left with more questions than answers.

He continued to say those who lived in LA County were ordered to go home and those who resided outside LA County would be provided with a hotel voucher.

"The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates,"White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

