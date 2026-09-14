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Ground stop lifted at LAX following staffing issue, FAA says

By
FOX 11
LAX
Published September 14, 2026 9:23 AM PDT
Published September 14, 2026 9:23 AM PDT
Ground stop in effect at LAX
Ground stop in effect at LAX

Ground stop in effect at LAX

Federal authorities issued a ground stop at LAX on Monday morning. 

The Brief

    • Federal officials issued a ground stop at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday due to a staffing issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
    • The issue was resolved just after 9:10 a.m., the FAA said.
    • Travelers are encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest updates. 

LOS ANGELES - On Monday morning, federal officials temporarily issued a ground stop at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). 

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) website, the ground stop was issued due to a Southern California TRACON (SCT) staffing issue. SCT serves several towers in Southern California, including Long Beach, Burbank, and Ontario, as well as smaller regional airports. 

The FAA also reported a ground stop in San Diego. 

By 9:10 a.m., the FAA said the ground stop was no longer in effect. 

What they're saying:

"Operations are normal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The FAA temporarily paused some flights into Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) due to staffing constraints at Southern California Terminal Radar Approach Control (SCT). You can find real-time airport information at www.fly.faa.gov," the FAA said in a statement released to FOX 11. 

The Source: This story was written with information from the Federal Aviation Administration. 

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