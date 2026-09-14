Ground stop lifted at LAX following staffing issue, FAA says

The Brief Federal officials issued a ground stop at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday due to a staffing issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The issue was resolved just after 9:10 a.m., the FAA said. Travelers are encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest updates.



On Monday morning, federal officials temporarily issued a ground stop at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) website, the ground stop was issued due to a Southern California TRACON (SCT) staffing issue. SCT serves several towers in Southern California, including Long Beach, Burbank, and Ontario, as well as smaller regional airports.

The FAA also reported a ground stop in San Diego.

By 9:10 a.m., the FAA said the ground stop was no longer in effect.

What they're saying:

"Operations are normal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The FAA temporarily paused some flights into Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) due to staffing constraints at Southern California Terminal Radar Approach Control (SCT). You can find real-time airport information at www.fly.faa.gov," the FAA said in a statement released to FOX 11.