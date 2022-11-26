LAX travelers briefly trapped in elevators due to electrical outage

An electrical issue off the grounds of Los Angeles International Airport triggered sporadic outages at one of the nation's busiest airports Saturday, resulting in over a dozen stuck elevator calls, authorities said.

The outages and stuck elevator calls began at about 11:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles World Airports spokesman Heath Montgomery. No injuries were reported, and the exact number of persons trapped was not known.

"There have been no disruption of flights and the airfield is fine," Montgomery said.

The electrical problem also caused a sporadic outage of traffic lights at the airport, prompting a call for extra traffic officers, he said.

"It's a good time of the day (for the outage)," Montgomery said. "It's pretty slow, this time of day."

SUGGESTED: Mexico’s domestic airline industry in shambles

Montgomery said Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were at the airport working to resolve the issue.

"We have back-up generators at our facilities," he said.

The airport tweeted at 1:23 p.m. that traffic lights were restored in the Central Terminal Area