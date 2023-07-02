LAX bans single-use plastic water bottles
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles International Airport announced Saturday it will no longer allow the sale of single-use plastic water bottles effective immediately.
LAX said it has added 60 new hydration stations for people to refill their own reusable water bottles.
"We encourage guests to bring reusable water bottles that can be filled at various water stations throughout our terminals," the airport said in a tweet. "Thank you for helping us reduce plastic waste as we move towards zero waste."