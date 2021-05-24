LAUSD to fully reopen in-person for fall semester; with option to continue remote learning

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendant Austin Beutner on Monday announced plans to fully reopen for in-person classes for the fall semester while providing families the option to continue with online learning if they choose to do so.

"While we are looking forward to welcoming all students back to schools in August, for students who are unable or choose not to participate at schools for in-person instruction, an online option must remain in place for the next school year," said Beutner.

When students return in the fall, they will be on campus five days a week. Additionally, middle school and high school students will switch classrooms for each class period.

"We expect students and staff will continue to wear masks until more children have been vaccinated, just as Dr. Anthony Fauci has recently stated," said Beutner. "But August is still three months away and we can’t predict exactly what standards health authorities will tell us are appropriate at that time."

For both elementary and secondary students, after-school programs will be available from the end of the school day until 6:00 pm.

"Some students and some staff members may need to stay at home until all at schools are vaccinated due to health reasons because they live with an immune-compromised family member," he said.

Students at all grade levels will have the option to participate in online classes staffed with Los Angeles Unified teachers.