LAUSD unions set April 14 strike date amid heated contract battle with district

The Brief United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) announced a strike date for April 14 if a contract agreement is not reached with LAUSD. The union seeks a 17% wage increase over two years, citing high living costs, while the district has countered with an 8% raise and a 3% bonus. A walkout would involve roughly 30,000 members, marking the first major teacher strike in the district since a six-day work stoppage in 2019.



United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) has set a strike deadline for mid-April, escalating a year-long labor dispute over wages, staffing levels, and protections against automation in the nation's second-largest school district.

What we know:

The union, representing approximately 30,000 teachers, counselors, and librarians, announced the April 14 strike date during a massive rally at Grand Park on Wednesday.

The announcement follows a January vote in which 94% of members authorized a strike.

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UTLA is demanding a 17% pay increase over two years, smaller class sizes, and increased staffing for mental health and special education.

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) maintains that its current offer—an 8% raise plus a 3% one-time bonus—is among the highest in the state.

The district also stated it has proposed reductions in class sizes and counseling ratios while pledging no further subcontracting of work historically performed by union employees.

What they're saying:

Union officials emphasized the economic pressures facing educators.

"The union is calling for wage increases totaling roughly 17% over two years — saying teachers are not being paid enough to afford to live in Los Angeles," UTLA representatives stated.

In response, the LAUSD issued a statement claiming they are "actively engaged in negotiations with our labor partners and remains committed to reaching agreements that balance the needs of students, families, and staff while ensuring long-term fiscal stability."

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The district noted that over the past decade, its 36% pay increase has outpaced the average of California's 20 largest districts.

What's next:

The strike can still be avoided if both parties reach a deal before the April 14 deadline.

Formal bargaining processes, including fact-finding and collaborative discussions, are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

If a walkout occurs, it would be the first since the six-day strike in January 2019.