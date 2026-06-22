LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho to resign amid FBI investigation

The Brief Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has submitted his letter of resignation to LAUSD. The news comes months after the FBI raided his home and his office. Andrés Chait is named acting Superintendent.



Alberto Carvalho is resigning from his post as LAUSD Superintendent.

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education confirmed that Carvalho has submitted his letter of resignation. Carvalho's decision comes just months after FBI raided his home and his office.

Carvalho was placed on paid administrative leave on February 27, 2026 – which was about two days after the FBI raid. The investigation was believed to have stemmed from Carvalho's ties to AllHere, the failed company that led an AI-chatbot project for the LAUSD schools.

He was been the district's superintendent since 2022.

LAUSD's Board issued the following statement in response to the news of Carvalho trying to leave:

"The Board remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring stability, continuity, and continued progress through strong leadership. Our focus remains unchanged: providing every student with a high-quality education, supporting our dedicated workforce, and maintaining the trust of the communities we serve."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

In the meantime, Andrés Chait will be acting Superintendent until a permanent decision is made, LAUSD's Board said in a statement.