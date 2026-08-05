Perez Hilton's family issues statement confirming medical care after TikTok livestream

The Brief Perez Hilton's family and team issued a statement on Wednesday confirming he is receiving medical care, requesting privacy for his family. The update comes after Miami-Dade law enforcement dispatched deputies and crisis intervention teams to Hilton's home Tuesday after receiving reports of self-harm during a TikTok livestream. TikTok has since permanently banned Hilton's account and taken down the video footage.



If you or someone you know is in a mental health crisis, help is available. The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is available 24/7. Those looking to learn more about the hotline can click here for more information. The previous hotline (1-800-273-8255) is still available for those who still remember the old number.

MIAMI – Perez Hilton's family and team have broken their silence following his hospitalization on Tuesday, Aug. 4, confirming that the celebrity blogger is currently receiving medical care.

The statement follows an emergency law enforcement response to his Florida residence after viewers reported seeing him appear to self-harm during a TikTok livestream.

What we know:

In an official message posted to Hilton's website, his team and family confirmed his hospitalization and expressed gratitude to supporters while requesting space to navigate his recovery.

The statement arrived after the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office (MDCSO) dispatched deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Hilton's residence in response to multiple viewer calls.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Perez Hilton hospitalized following concerning TikTok livestream, wellness check

Deputies verified that Hilton was alone inside the home, de-escalated the situation, and transported him to a local hospital.

Specialized mental health professionals and the department's Crisis Response Unit remained at the scene to support his family.

TikTok has since permanently banned Hilton's account and taken down the video footage.

What we don't know:

Hilton's exact medical condition and current recovery status at the hospital have not been released.

What they're saying:

In the message posted online, Hilton's team and family emphasized his current recovery.

"We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family's focus right now is on his well-being," the message read. "We kindly ask that you respect Perez's privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time."

Addressing the initial response to the livestream, a spokesperson for the MDCSO detailed the de-escalation protocols used at the scene.

Perez Hilton attends Murray's Misfits at Centerfolds Cabaret Las Vegas on August 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication," the spokesperson said. "Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public."

Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan, co-CEOs of Golden Artists Entertainment, also issued a statement regarding their client.

"We are aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client, Perez Hilton. At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. Our primary concern is Perez's health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further," the statement read. "We appreciate everyone's concern and ask that his privacy be respected during this time."

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is going through a mental health crisis or experiencing thoughts of self-harm, free and confidential support is available 24/7. You can call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 (in the U.S. and Canada) or visit 988lifeline.org to speak with a trained counselor online.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.