Andrés Chait appointed new LAUSD superintendent following Alberto Carvalho resignation

The Brief The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education unanimously appointed Andrés Chait as its permanent superintendent following a closed-session vote. Chait, a 30-year district veteran and former kindergarten teacher, had been serving as acting leader since former superintendent Alberto Carvalho was placed on leave in February. Carvalho formally resigned on Sunday amid an ongoing FBI investigation into a failed artificial intelligence chatbot venture between the district and the now-defunct company AllHere.



The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education has unanimously appointed insider Andrés Chait as its permanent superintendent.

Chait takes the helm of the nation's second-largest school district following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor under the cloud of a federal investigation.

What we know:

Andrés Chait was designated to the top spot on Wednesday after serving as acting superintendent for the past four months.

His appointment follows the formal resignation of former superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Sunday, June 21.

Carvalho had been placed on paid leave in February after federal agents raided his homes and district office as part of an FBI probe into a failed AI chatbot venture with a company called AllHere, which has since folded.

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Chait brings three decades of experience within LAUSD to the role.

An immigrant who arrived in the U.S. from Chile in the early 1980s, Chait began his career nearly 30 years ago as a kindergarten teacher at Queen Anne Elementary.

He then moved up the ranks as an assistant principal, principal, Local District superintendent, and Chief of School Operations before taking the interim superintendent post.

Financially, Chait recently collaborated with labor leaders to avert a strike with United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), securing a budget agreement that yielded over a billion dollars in additional revenue for LAUSD from the state's May budget proposal.

He has pledged that there will be no cuts or reductions to critical programs, such as food services, which provide up to three meals a day for students.

To combat active shooter concerns, Chait highlighted established safety measures, including locked campuses with single points of entry via a main office "buzzer system" alongside patrols by school police and contracted community safe-passage teams.

What we don't know:

Because the federal investigation into Carvalho and the AllHere chatbot venture remains active, specific details surrounding the probe and the full nature of the allegations have not been publicly disclosed.

What's next:

Chait is shifting immediate focus toward regional community engagement and managing the ongoing "Summer of Learning" program, which has already enrolled over 70,000 students for academic intervention, acceleration, and enrichment activities.