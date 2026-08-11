LAUSD students return to school Wednesday with new screen-time rules

The Brief LAUSD is implementing new limits on student screen time for the 2026-2027 school year. The district is also addressing health and safety concerns near Boyle Heights schools after the Lineage warehouse fire. UTLA is calling for stronger environmental health protections as impacted schools reopen.



LAUSD students are in for some big changes this school year when it comes to electronic devices.

Students return to the classroom for the 2026-2027 school year on Wednesday.

What we know:

Last year, the school district implemented a cellphone ban. This year, LAUSD is taking it a step further. Depending on the grade level, new screen time limits will be put into effect. The rules ban screens entirely until second grade, then enforce age-based daily or weekly limits up through high school.

Some LAUSD parents say they’re all for it.

"That’s good, in a way. You know, kids can get more hands-on learning instead of using electronic images," said LAUSD parent Jennifer Alvarado, who has two kids starting school Wednesday.

The school district will also block student access to things like YouTube, social media and streaming platforms unless access is approved by a teacher.

The changes are being applauded by some child development and early education experts.

"What they’re finding is if we take the screens out, we actually have more opportunity for children to collaborate, to create, to have conversation and to really engage in much deeper learning," said Dr. Lauren Loquasto, chief academic officer for Goddard Systems Inc.

But a big concern on Wednesday in Boyle Heights is the health and safety of students and staff returning to the classrooms following the Lineage warehouse fire.

"We’ve actually knocked on almost 10,000 doors just going in that community to make sure folks, parents, know the resources that are available," said LAUSD Superintendent Andrés Chait.

What they're saying:

LAUSD’s new superintendent, Andrés Chait, spoke exclusively on Good Day LA Tuesday and reassured Boyle Heights families that safety is their highest priority.

"We’ve been doing deep cleaning, changing filters, putting in carbon filters, changing schedules for the coming year so that students can still play but maybe stay indoors, particularly with the odors and frankly the heat this time of year," Chait said.

More information on LAUSD's response to impacted schools following the warehouse fire in Boyle Heights can be found here.

The labor union United Teachers Los Angeles, or UTLA, has called on the school district to improve environmental health protections around the impacted schools.

UTLA President Gloria Martinez said in a statement to FOX 11:

"We’ve received a response from LAUSD regarding the demands we raised about the health and safety of educators and students following the Lineage fire. While we appreciate the steps outlined, we will continue to hold the district accountable and closely monitor reports from educators and families in the impacted 3-mile perimeter as schools reopen tomorrow and over the next two weeks. When it comes to the wellbeing of our students and school communities, we believe it is always best to err on the side of caution. After the summer families and students have experienced, it is imperative that the district do everything in its power to provide families with peace of mind as they prepare to send their children back to school."

Lineage says since starting cleanup on July 7, the company has removed approximately 90% of food waste from the warehouse.

In a statement released Monday, the company said, in part:

"We are acutely aware that LAUSD schools in the area are scheduled to reopen this week and that residents have endured the effects of this fire for weeks. That is precisely why we have not slowed down. Every operational decision we are making — the hours crews work, the equipment deployed, and the traffic, odor and pest mitigation measures in place — is designed to complete the cleanup as quickly and as safely as possible."