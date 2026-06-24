LAUSD appears to remove acting tag, names Andrés Chait Superintendent

LAUSD has appeared to remove the interim tag and named Andrés Chait the district's next Superintendent.

The Los Angeles Unified Board of Education made the announcement on Wednesday. This comes just days after Alberto Carvalho resigned as Superintendent and LAUSD promoted Chait to acting Superintendent.

(Los Angeles Unified School District)

"At this moment, our students, families, employees, and communities deserve stability, focus, and confidence in the future of Los Angeles Unified," LAUSD Board President Scott Schmerelson said in a statement. "After careful consideration, the Board determined that Andrés Chait is uniquely qualified to lead this District. He knows our schools, understands our challenges, has earned the trust of employees and school communities, and has already demonstrated his ability to lead with integrity, transparency, and a relentless focus on students."

Chait's promotion comes months after Carvalho's home and office were raided by the FBI.

Carvalho was placed on paid administrative leave on February 27, 2026, which was about two days after the FBI raid. The investigation was believed to have stemmed from Carvalho's ties to AllHere, the failed company that led an AI-chatbot project for the LAUSD schools.

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