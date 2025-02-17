LAUSD cell phone ban goes into effect Tuesday

The Brief LAUSD school board members passed the resolution banning cell phones during school hours last June. Supporters say the ban will reduce distractions and improve focus. Phones will still be allowed before and after school.



Starting Tuesday, Feb. 17, the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest district in the U.S., is banning cell phones during the school day.

The policy was approved by school board members last June.

What we know:

The ban includes phones, smartwatches and earbuds, all of which must be turned off and stored.

Exceptions will be made for emergencies, health needs and students with disabilities.

Schools can implement the ban in a variety of ways, like requiring students to put them in their backpacks or using portable storage boxes, magnetic or velcro pouches or classroom phone holders.

Phones will still be allowed before and after school.

What they're saying:

Supporters say the ban will reduce distractions and improve focus.

"This is certainly the least controversial right decision we've made, but it's one that's actually being celebrated by parents, a lot of students that recognize the deleterious impact that that cell phone overuse has had on kids' mental well-being. So we have about four months to consult with stakeholders, researchers, teachers, parents, students themselves and principals," LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in a previous interview discussing the ban with FOX 11.

"We want kids to socially interact with their peers, rather than having their heads down, even when they are around their peers, which we often see. We want to limit distractions in the classroom. We want to empower teachers with the educational environment that they deserve," Carvalho said.

The backstory:

The resolution was spearheaded by LAUSD Board Member, Nick Melvoin. In an Instagram post, Melvoin said "The research is clear: widespread use of smartphones and social media by kids and adolescents is harmful to their mental health, distracts from learning, and stifles meaningful in-person interaction."

Other districts have already implemented no cell phone policies.

"Some use cell phone lockers. So when a kid enters the school they just check their phone in a locker and they get it on the way out," Melvoin said. "Others use these pouches that some people might be familiar with from comedy shows or concerts."