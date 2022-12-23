Laugh Factory founder honored with LA Press Club award ahead Christmas Day comedy and meals for the homeless

Christmas Day dinner comes with a main dish of comedy at the world-famous Laugh Factory.

For four decades founder Jamie Masada has been feeding the unhoused and this year he was honored in early December with the Bill Rosendahl Public Service Award for Contributions to Civic Life by the LA Press Club. The award last year was given to Sean Penn.

Masada has been providing a leading platform for aspiring and established comics. The Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip was founded 43 years ago.

Each year the comedy powerhouse opens it's doors to a day of Christmas comedy and hot meals at both Thanksgiving and Christmas. This year they're expecting to feed 2,000 people.

"Each person who attends will also receive free flu shots, COVID-19 vaccinations & boosters, and/or health screenings if they wish, provided by El Proyecto del Barrio, Inc."

Children will receive a new toy. Comic icons like Paul Rodriguez, Arsenio Hall, and Tim Allen are among the frequent faces.

Masada says to spread the word. Invite someone in need or pick up meals to drop off to the homeless. Meal times on Christmas Day are noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Masada said he was in tears after the Press Club award. He is a tireless advocate for a comic's free speech.

Masada also founded a Comedy Camp for kids. He says touching young lives is his greatest legacy. While it's designed to give kids a voice and to build their self-esteem, one can't help but note the success of former camper Tiffany Haddish.