Late rapper Nipsey Hussle receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star in star-studded ceremony

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame should be an iconic moment for any artist. Sadly, it was a bittersweet moment for the family and friends of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Hussle, born Ermias Ashgedom, was remembered by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce as a Grammy Award-winning rapper, activist, and entrepreneur. He was immortalized in Hollywood history with star number 2729 on what would have been his 37th birthday.



Ashgedom was murdered in 2019 outside his own store, which was called the Marathon Clothing. The store in South Los Angeles is now closed.

He was embraced for his work in the community and entrepreneurial endeavors. LA City Councilman Marqueece Harris Dawson declared, "August 15th, Nipsey Hussle day in the city of Los Angeles."





Hussle's star is on Hollywood Boulevard in between Gower Street and Argyle Avenue in front of Amoeba Music. During the ceremony, his family spoke on his behalf.

His sister called the star ceremony "bittersweet." His father said all the support was helping the family to heal. His grandmother said she looks at his picture and remembers the good times, while his life partner, Lauren London, stated "the marathon continues."

DJ Battlecat reflected on the day. The veteran DJ/Producer said the family's words provided comfort. Battlecat headed up the band, 1500 Or Nothin', that played Hussle's moving memorial service at Staples Center in 2019.



Celebrities and friends came to show their support and posed for a picture in front of the star, including the NBA's Isaiah Thomas and Russell Westbrook, and LA rappers YG and Roddy Rich.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Isiah Thomas, YG, Roddy Ricch, and Russell Westbrook are seen as Nipsey Hussle is posthumously honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Hussle’s killer, Eric Holder, was found guilty of murder and is scheduled to be sentenced in September.