LASD shoots, kills man at Carson gas station

One man was killed after being shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy in Carson early Monday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 17400 block of S. Central Avenue.

That's when an LASD deputy shot at a man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department did not provide any information on what led to the shooting.

Investigations by the department and internal affairs are under way.