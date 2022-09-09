LASD searching for Willowbrook Metro station murderer

Deputies are searching for a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area.

Back on March 13, 28-year-old Oscar Ayala was attacked and robbed at the train station – eventually dying at the hospital. Now, the family is demanding justice for Ayala.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red gaiter style mask, white long-sleeve t-shirt, a pair of blue jean and holding a dark gray hoodie and a backpack, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information on the suspect pictured below is asked to call 323-890-5500.