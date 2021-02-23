LASD searching for missing woman believed to be at-risk

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 43-year-old woman who suffers from schizophrenia and was last heard from in June, officials announced Tuesday.

Misha Diane Cooper was last contacted on June 25 and is considered at-risk, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Cooper is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Deputies say she lives a transient lifestyle and could be in the Lancaster area.

Cooper's family is concerned about her and is asking for the public’s help, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Misha Cooper is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

City News Service contributed to this report

