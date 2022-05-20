Expand / Collapse search

LASD releases video of Nov. 2021 deadly shooting on Metro rail platform in Willowbrook

By FOX 11 Digital Team
South Los Angeles
LASD released surveillance video of the deadly shooting on the Metro rail platform in the Willowbrook area.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video of the Nov. 2021 deadly shooting on the Metro rail platform in the Willowbrook area.

In the video, a violent attack breaks out at the Willowbrook Rosa Parks rail station. In the graphic video, an unsuspecting victim was on the phone waiting for the train before a man walked up to him and shot him in the head.

The suspected gunman from the November 21 incident, later identified as 28-year-old Anthony Hollenbeck, was found by four deputies as Hollenbeck was waiting on the platform. In the video, Hollenbeck jumped down on the rail tracks and was shot by a deputy.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene and Hollenbeck died at the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation, LASD said in the newly-released video.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect fatally shot near Metro's Rosa Parks station in Willowbrook