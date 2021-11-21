Expand / Collapse search
Suspect fatally shot near Metro's Rosa Parks station in Willowbrook

LOS ANGELES - Train service on the Metro Green and Blue lines was disrupted Sunday while authorities investigated a fatal shooting at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting occurred at about 2 p.m. in the 11600 block of Willowbrook Avenue. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while a male suspect was taken to a local hospital. No further details were released, but the department referred to it as a "deputy-involved shooting."

Metro spokesman Rick Jager told City News Service that Green Line trains were being turned back at the Avalon and Long Beach stations, while Blue Line trains were being turned back at the 103rd Street and Compton stations.

Bus shuttles were ordered up to serve stranded passengers.

The Blue Line resumed normal service shortly before 4 p.m., but the Green Line was still affected until further notice.

