LASD seeking possible sexual assault victims linked to former teacher arrested for 2005 murder

Authorities are asking any possible sexual assault victims tied to a former middle school teacher arrested in connection with a 2005 murder to come forward with any information.

Charles Wright was arrested last year in connection with the 2005 murder of Pertina Epps in Gardena after fingerprints and DNA technology linked him to the case, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

After he was arrested, Wright made bond and was released from custody. Shortly after his release, Wright was linked to a separate sexual assault in Los Angeles that happened in 2006. He was arrested in June 2022 for the sexual assault case and is currently in custody awaiting trial on both cases. No bail has been issued.

The victims in both cases were known prostitutes, authorities said, and evidence indicates prostitutes were likely targeted in both cases.

Investigators believe there is a strong possibility there are additional victims that may have been reluctant to come forward in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD at 323-890-5500.

During the time of his arrest in January 2022, Wright was a teacher with the Inglewood Unified School District.