LASD investigating deadly shooting in South Los Angeles area

A man was shot and killed in the South Los Angeles area Thursday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 11400 block of Vermont Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

A man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

As of Thursday night, no arrests have been announced and the shooter's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call 323-890-5500.

