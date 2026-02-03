McDonald’s to drop free McNugget Caviar kits for Valentine’s Day

The Brief McDonald’s is releasing its first-ever "McNugget Caviar" kits for Valentine's Day, featuring premium Baerii Sturgeon caviar in a partnership with Paramount Caviar. The kits will be available for free exclusively at McNuggetCaviar.com on Tuesday, Feb. 10. The promotional bundles are restricted to online orders for a limited time.



McDonald’s is bringing "high-low" dining to the masses this Valentine's Day with a surprising new collaboration.

The fast-food giant has announced a limited-edition McNugget Caviar kit, designed to turn a standard drive-thru order into a gourmet celebration — all at no cost to fans!

What we know:

The kit is a collaboration with Paramount Caviar, a brand known for supplying Michelin-star restaurants.

Each bundle includes a 1oz tin of Baerii Sturgeon caviar, a $25 Arch Card to purchase Chicken McNuggets, crème fraîche, and a traditional Mother of Pearl caviar spoon.

The promotion is inspired by a viral social media trend where fans pair crispy nuggets with luxury roe.

The kits are entirely free of charge but are expected to see high demand due to extremely limited quantities.

To claim one, users must visit the dedicated website on the morning of the drop; they will not be available through the McDonald's app or at local franchises.

What we don't know:

McDonald's has not disclosed the total number of kits available for the giveaway, only stating that "supplies are limited."

It is also unclear if there are geographical restrictions for shipping within the United States or if the website will implement a "waiting room" system to handle the anticipated web traffic.

What they're saying:

"What makes this pairing so iconic? The crispy, golden goodness of our signature McNuggets and the salty, savory, black pearls of Paramount's Baerii Sturgeon caviar make for a true match made in heaven for the special occasions in life," McDonald's stated in the announcement.

What you can do:

If you want to secure a kit, you should set an alarm for Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 8 a.m. PT.

Make sure you have a stable internet connection and visit McNuggetCaviar.com early, as similar "limited drops" from the brand often sell out or are claimed within minutes.

Good luck!