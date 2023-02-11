LASD deputies shoot, kill domestic violence suspect in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a suspect in Palmdale, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff's Station were called at approximately 10:21 p.m. Friday to the 37000 block of Oxford Drive regarding a domestic violence call, said Lt. Patricia Thomas.

During their investigation of the incident, the suspect moved toward them with an edged weapon and was shot by deputies.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The weapon was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

There were no further details available.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or to lacrimestoppers.org.