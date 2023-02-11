Former special needs teacher arrested for alleged child sex material

article

A 67-year-old retired special education teacher was arrested Friday after investigators discovered evidence of sexual abuse material involving children.

The Los Angeles Police Department executed a search warrant Wednesday in which investigators allege they seized evidence of child sexual abuse material in the possession of Leo Lanctot, a retired Redondo Beach Unified School District special education teacher.

``The Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child sexual abuse material was uploaded from an unknown address in Los Angeles using a social media platform," an LAPD statement said. Investigators are seeking additional victims.

Anyone with information regarding Lanctot is encouraged to contact detectives at 562-624-4027.