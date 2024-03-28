Video shows teen girl disarming deputy, pulling gun on herself inside sheriff's station

FOX 11 obtained surveillance video from a deadly shooting inside a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department station in the City of Industry.

The shooting took place Sunday evening after a 17-year-old girl knocked on the door of the station.

"It was a couple of seconds," said LASD Capt. Glenn Emery. "All the deputy did was open the door to help somebody. Unfortunately, what occurred, occurred."

FOX 11 is freezing the video before the teen pulls the trigger. Video shows a deputy walk and open the station’s door for the teen. Instantly, the teen then lunges and gains control of the deputy’s firearm. The deputy tries punching and disarming the teen, but she holds the gun to her head and pulls the trigger.

From the moment the door is opened, until the shot is fired, about 3 seconds go by.

"After it happened, everybody is like what the heck happened," said Emery. "They did life saving measures, CPR, etc. Everybody is affected by it."

For perspective, we also showed the video to Tim Lynn, who's worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen allegedly grabs deputy’s gun and fatally shoots herself: LASD

"I was shocked to see the situation go so bad so quick," said Lynn.

According to Lynn, authorities wear different holsters in the field to try and prevent such an incident.

"Deputies in black and whites that are working in the field, they’re wearing a different type of holster and belt for that reason," said Lynn. "Unless you know how to get them out, they’re very hard to get out of the holster."

An attorney representing the 17-year-old’s family gave a statement to FOX 11 to share.

"It's highly disturbing that a 17-year-old girl, who weighs about 140 pounds, could disarm a deputy in a short amount of time in a sheriff's station and use a deadly weapon like that," said the family’s attorney. "It raises a lot of questions."

The shooting is now under investigation.

"I feel it to my heart and soul," said Emery. "I’ve been a deputy sheriff for 35 years. I’ve got a daughter. Been through situations myself. It’s tragic."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.