$7M in stolen cargo seized by LASD; 9 arrested in major theft crackdown

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy LASD

The Brief LASD detectives seized $7 million in stolen cargo and $1 million in cash following a three-month investigation into organized retail theft. Nine suspects were arrested after 13 warrants were served across three counties, affecting 36 major companies, including Amazon, Sony, and Costco. Suspects face charges of grand theft cargo and money laundering; the case is now moving to the District Attorney for filing consideration.



A major organized crime ring was dismantled and millions in stolen freight and currency recovered by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The multi-agency effort targeted cargo theft operations spanning Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

What we know:

Between December 2025 and February 2026, the Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team (CCATS) executed 13 search warrants, according to the LASD.

The operation resulted in the arrest of nine individuals and the recovery of $7 million in stolen goods along with $1 million in U.S. currency.

The recovered items were diverse, ranging from high-end electronics like Sony soundbars and Hisense televisions to Disney clothing, Monster Energy drinks, and professional-grade tools.

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A total of 36 corporations were identified as victims of these thefts, including Amazon, Costco, LG, Sony, T.J. Maxx, and Marshalls.

The suspects have been booked on multiple felony charges, including grand theft cargo, money laundering, and receiving stolen property.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information regarding cargo theft to contact the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force at ORCTF@LASD.ORG or 562-946-7270.

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To remain anonymous, call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).