LAPD busts $4.5 million cargo theft ring

The Brief A major cargo and retail theft operation was dismantled in Los Angeles, and one person was arrested. Authorities recovered approximately $4.5 million in stolen goods, including tools, appliances, and e-bikes, from two storefront locations. The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities believe more arrests may be made in the future.



Police in Los Angeles have dismantled a major operation trafficking in millions of dollars of stolen cargo and retail goods such as power tools and appliances, according to authorities.

What we know:

Authorities said they recovered about $4.5 million worth of stolen property during the investigation.

The stolen items included power tools, appliances, and e-bikes, with products from brands like Dyson, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Makita.

These goods were allegedly being sold through both a physical storefront and online.

Dojoon Park, 41, of Montebello, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property last Thursday and was released the same day.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s commercial crimes division and other law enforcement agencies served search warrants at two locations: one in Montebello and another in Huntington Park.

The investigation is still active, and authorities expect more arrests.

What they're saying:

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said in a statement that the operation is a "powerful example of what law enforcement can achieve when we work together."

He added that organized cargo theft "strikes at the heart of our economy, impacting local businesses, workers, and everyday families."

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said cargo thefts are often seen as victimless crimes, but they hurt businesses, disrupt the supply chain, and increase costs for everyone.

"More importantly, it undermines the safety of our communities," Hochman said. "Please know that when organized crime rings exploit our transportation system, we will identify them, dismantle the operations, and hold individuals fully accountable for their actions."