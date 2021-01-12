LA's year-to-date homicide rate doubles to start 2021, Chief Moore says

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is seeing homicides at an alarming rate to start the 2021 calendar year.

Heading into early Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department reported 19 homicides this year-to-date.

"This is just over twice the rate of the same period last year," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said during Tuesday's briefing.

Tuesday's data comes as 2020 finished with a 38% increase in homicides and more than 350 additional shooting victims, according to Chief Moore. Much of the violence have been attributed to gang violence taking place in the streets.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2021 off to a violent start in Los Angeles

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.