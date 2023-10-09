Support for Israel: LA's Jewish community holds vigil, protest over Hamas attacks

Ever since that first attack by Hamas and the following declaration of war by Israel, supporters of Israel have been coming out in full force, not only in Los Angeles but across the country.

Last night, they gathered in a prayer vigil to remember the hundreds of victims killed in the war between Israel and Hamas. It was held at the Steven Weiss Temple in Bel Air. The temple was packed amidst heavier than normal security, a visible reminder of the rise in anti-Semitism here in the United States and of fears that this war could fuel even more.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of people gathered in protest at the federal building in West LA as the Israeli community joined by supporters, including those who drove by in their cars, honking their horns as a show of support.

Among the crowd, was a young man who had just returned from Israel yesterday. His friends are now among the many that are missing. He fears they've been kidnapped or even worse, killed. Many others echoed his fears and his sadness.

"I served in Gaza," he added.

"We never imagined this would happen. It's mind-blowing for me," an unidentified individual commented.

"Mind-blowing. Seeing all those videos of how they are proud of slaughtering," remarked another.

These events have sparked additional rallies and vigils scheduled for the upcoming week. Pro-Palestinian rallies have also taken place nationwide, with the largest occurring in New York City's Times Square. These gatherings have extended beyond the United States to Canada and various parts of Europe.

At least nine Americans have been killed in the unprecedented assault on Israel by Hamas terrorists, the State Department said Monday.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced on Sunday that the U.S. had received reports that Americans had been killed or taken hostage in the Hamas assault. President Biden's administration has yet to clarify whether or how many Americans may have been taken hostage.

State Department spokesman Matt Miller announced the new death toll on MSNBC on Monday.

The updated death toll comes as Israeli media say at least 800 people were killed in the Hamas attack, with more than 2,000 wounded.

The U.S. military has responded to the attack by moving an aircraft carrier group into the eastern Mediterranean Sea closer to Israel. The U.S. has supplied Israel with aid, but has yet to take direct action.

FOX News contributed to this report.