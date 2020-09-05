Large crowds flock to SoCal beaches over Labor Day weekend

With dangerous heat levels inland, many people headed to the beach along the Southern California Coast, where temperatures were a good 20 degrees lower.

LA County is keeping the beaches open for the Labor Day Holiday and with restrictions.

Face coverings are required, unless you are in the water, with some cities like Hermosa Beach ticketing people if they are not wearing them. Fines can go up to $500.

Residents are allowed to bring an umbrella, and set up on the beach, but have to keep family units 8 feet apart from one another, on the sand and in the water.

Fire pits were removed from LA County Beaches this year, and it’s against the law to light fires on the sand.

Bathrooms and parking lots are open, but it is crowded, so rideshare or Uber/Lyft would be a good idea.

Finally, make sure you take out the trash you produce when you are on the beach. With all the personnel needed to keep things going with the crowds, garbage pick up is suffering somewhat.

So, lifeguards really asking us to pass that on.

Expect a South Swell the next three days, and possible riptides, especially by Monday.

Check-in with the lifeguards, and stay safe.

It is also recommended that you bring your own water as you can still dehydrate while swimming. It’s cooler than inland, but it may get to 90 degrees on the beach, we are told.