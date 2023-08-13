Grand theft auto suspect fatally shot by police in Los Angeles

An investigation is underway after a grand theft auto suspect was shot and killed by police in Los Angeles Sunday.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. in the area near Gage and Hoover streets.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 6300 block of S. Hoover Street where they confronted the 30-year-old suspect inside the victim's vehicle in the driveway.

Officers saw the suspect was armed with a gun and that's when a shooting occurred, officials said.

The suspect was shot and died at the scene.

No officers or other bystanders were injured.

Traffic in the area of Hoover Street from Gage to 60th Street will be impacted for several hours as the investigation is ongoing, police said.

