LAPD shoots assault suspect in South LA

A suspect was shot by police in the South Los Angeles area Wednesday, authorities said.

Gang enforcement officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's 77th Street Division responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon with shots fired at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 73rd Street and Towne Avenue, police said.

The officers searched the area and located the suspect in the area of 76th Street and Avalon Boulevard. As they attempted to take the suspect into custody, a shooting occurred and the suspect was struck by gunfire. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded and took the suspect to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police added.

No officers were injured. Police said two high-powered weapons were recovered at scene.

The LAPD's Force investigation Division responded to the scene to investigate the shooting, and the area was expected to be impacted for several hours.