LAPD searching for suspect who allegedly killed 63-year-old in downtown apartment

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a man they say killed a 63-year-old in downtown Los Angeles last month.

Police say 63-year-old Gerld Aundre Burrell was killed overnight between June 18 and June 19. Officers responded to calls in the 500 block of San Pedro Street at 12:30 a.m. on June 19. When they arrived they found Burrell on the floor of an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced Burrell dead at the scene.

SUGGESTED: Authorities find $1.6M worth of counterfeit merch in Riverside home

Detectives released surveillance footage Wednesday of the man they say is responsible for Burrell's killing. Police identified him as 27-year-old Deshawn Dequan Porter. In the video Porter is seen leaving the apartment building where Burrell was killed, talking with a woman, before getting in an elevator with her. LAPD says the woman, seen in the video going down the apartment stairs before meeting up with Porter, "assisted Porter after the shooting," but did not provide further details.

In addition to trying to locate Porter, LAPD is also trying to identify the woman in the video. Anyone with information about either of them is asked to call the police.