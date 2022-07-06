Authorities find $1.6M worth of counterfeit merch in Riverside home

article

About $1.6 million worth of counterfeit goods was discovered at a home in Riverside recently, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The merchandise - which filled dozens of boxes - was found at a home during a search warrant by the Riverside County District Attorney Bureau of Investigation’s Consumer Protection Unit.

Authorities said the merchandise included counterfeit items purporting to be Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, and others.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.