LAPD searching for real estate loan fraud suspect accused of defrauding victims out of $900,000

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for an outstanding suspect wanted in connection to a real estate loan fraud scheme that defrauded victims of roughly $900,000.

Philip Joseph Hoblin, 54, is wanted for a total of 33 charges including forgery, identity theft, grand theft, fraudulent recorded documents and money laundering for a monetary loss of approximately $900,000.

Philip Joseph Hoblin (Credit: LAPD) (FOX 11)

The LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division has been able to locate and arrest three of the four suspects wanted in connection with the real estate loan fraud case. Kevin Antwine McWhorter, 56, Lois Ann Johnson, 68, and Walter Louis Perkins, 76, each face a variety of charges in the case.

Kevin Antwine McWhorter, 56, Lois Ann Johnson, 68, and Walter Louis Perkins, 76. (Credit: LAPD) (FOX 11)

McWhorter was charged with eight counts, including fraudulent recorded documents, forgery, grand theft and identity theft. His bail was set at $325,000.

Johnson was charged with 11 counts, including fraudulent recorded documents, forgery, grand theft and identity theft. Her bail was set at $430,000.

Perkins was charged with 19 counts, including fraudulent recorded documents, forgery, grand theft and identity theft. His bail was set at $445,000.

Investigators also believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or who has any additional information about the investigation was asked to contact Detective Manuel Segura at 213-486-6620.

Additional details were not immediately available.

