LAPD searching for 6-year-old boy who went missing in the Fairfax district has been found safe

article

Police asked for the public's help to find a 6-year-old boy who went missing in the Fairfax district Sunday.

As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the missing boy has been found safe, authorities said.

No other details were immediately available.

Menachem Goldberg went missing on Sunday from the 300 block of North Orange Drive, according to Los Angeles police.

Advertisement

Goldberg was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue pants, the LAPD reported.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD's Wilshire Division at 213-473-0476 or 911.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android