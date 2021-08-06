LAPD searches for shooting suspect at Northridge apartment complex

article

Police are searching for a shooting suspect at an apartment complex in Northridge Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 9400 block of Corbin Avenue at around 4:10 p.m.

One person was injured in the shooting. Officials did not specify the person's conditions.

The suspect's identity has not been announced as of Friday evening.

