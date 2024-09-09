Over 200 arrested during operation targeting child predators

Over 200 people were arrested during a multi-agency investigation into crimes against children.

During the weeks of August 12, 2024 to August 23, 2024, the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which was led by the Los Angeles Police Department, conducted a multi-agency operation known as Operation Online Guardian.

The operation was carried out across five southern California counties (Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, and Ventura).

The goal was to identify and arrest predators who were using the internet to sexually abuse children and to rescue children from predators.

According to LAPD, the operation was executed in two phases. The first phase included undercover investigations on social media platforms. The second phase included the execution of multiple search warrants and arrest warrants which focused on child predators.

As a result of the operation, 205 people were arrested. Some of their charges include sodomy of a child under 10 years of age, continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd acts with a child, meeting a minor for lewd purposes/sex, sending obscene matter to a child for sex, possession of child sexual abuse material, failure to register as a convicted sex offender, and violation of conditions of parole, and several other charges.

"The internet has become an integral part of our lives and parents/caregivers should be aware of the potential dangers that exist on the internet. Parents and caregivers can help protect their children by educating themselves and their children on the dangers of the internet, monitoring you children’s internet usage, and having an open dialogue with your children to navigate around child predators," the department wrote in a statement.





